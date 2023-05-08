Flint museum showcases new gallery

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at the Flint Institute of Arts on Monday for a new section.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at the Flint Institute of Arts on Monday for a new section.(WNEM)
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at the Flint Institute of Arts on Monday for a new section.

The FIA is now showcasing the Security Credit Union Gallery featuring cutting-edge artwork with the use of film, animation, sound, and digital art.

“We rotate the artists throughout the year. So we focus on six to 12 artists a year in this gallery,” said Tracee Glab, executive director of the FIA

The Security Credit Union has supported the FIA over the years and contributed funds towards the renovation of the gallery space.

The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

