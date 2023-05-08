Gov. Whitmer proclaims May 8-12 Teacher Appreciation Week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed May 8-12 as Teacher Appreciation Week in Michigan.

“Teachers help our kids learn and grow into their best selves and are the foundation of a high-quality education from preschool to postsecondary,” said Governor Whitmer. “During Teacher Appreciation Week, let’s thank the teachers who made a real difference in our lives and work together to help them succeed in the classroom.”

“Teacher Appreciation Week is a time to honor the dedication and hard work of our educators in helping to grow the minds of Michigan’s children and building a brighter future for our state,” said Paula Herbart, a veteran teacher from Macomb County and president of the Michigan Education Association. “We’re asking Michiganders to remember to thank all the educators they encounter this and every other week for going above and beyond to inspire and support our students.”

According to the Office of Educator Excellence, more than 91,000 public school teachers are working in Michigan as of May 2023.

