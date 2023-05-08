Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the Canoga Park section of Los Angeles. Lowe's is saying thanks to moms with a sweet deal.(Mark J. Terrill | AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day.

The company said as a thank you to moms everywhere, it will be giving away free 1-pint flowers, while supplies last.

In order to snag this deal, you must register for your free flowers beforehand, which you can do on Lowe’s website here. Registration for submissions will close May 12.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Flint Police Department has ordered four businesses to stop work immediately.
Flint clubs shut down for illegal operation, safety reasons
Would you work one less day but for the same amount of money? That’s possible with a four-day...
Mid-Michigan company offers 4-day workweek to improve work-life balance
Kisha Person has been sentenced to prison for the murder of her 2-month-old son in November 2020.
Flint mother sentenced to prison for murder of 2-month-old
TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Evening Forecast Update
Showers and storms early tomorrow before drier afternoon and evening
Nante Niemi, 8, is missing in a remote area of Michigan.
Search underway for missing boy, 8, in Michigan state park

Latest News

Gov Whitmer
Whitmer signs bills to invest in schools, businesses
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Investing...
US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays
A girl crawls under the train with her backpack.
As rail profits soar, blocked crossings force kids to crawl under trains to get to school
The teenager was buried under several feet of sand after an adjacent dune apparently collapsed...
Virginia teen dies from sand hole collapse in North Carolina