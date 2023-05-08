Michigan National Guard receives funding to update women facilities

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan National Guard (MING) has received $26 million in federal funding to modernize and address inequities in facilities provided to Michigan’s women service members.

U.S. Senator Gary Peters announced that nearly $26 million have been secured for the National Guard Bureau to modernize armories across the state to ensure they have adequate facilities for women service members who are a part of the Michigan Army National Guard (MIARNG).

The state said when many of the MIARNG buildings were constructed, the MIARNG force was primarily male, so facilities were designed with that in mind. Although nearly 1,500 women serve in the MIARNG today, few facilities have been updated to reflect these women’s needs, the state said.

The state said the project will provide necessary modernization and improvements, including new toilet and shower facilities and lactation rooms.

“The women who serve in the MIARNG deserve access to facilities that meet their needs and allow them to focus on their training and missions,” Whitmer said.

“When we modernize Michigan’s military facilities and invest in our troops, we send a clear signal that we support the entirety of our force and their ability to effectively carry out their missions,” Peters said.

Some of the locations of the armories receiving funding include

Alma: $940,000

Bay City: $720,000

Lapeer: $2.22M

Midland: $2.48M

