Roadwork to begin on S. Washington Ave in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The right-of-way on S. Washington Avenue at Janes Avenue in Saginaw is closed to traffic.

Consumers Energy is performing work at that section of the road. The closure began at 7 a.m. on May 8 and will remain closed until 5 p.m. on May 25.

Detour signs are posted for drivers to follow or they can seek an alternate route.

Residents are asked to bypass this area while under construction.

