Whitmer signs bills to invest in schools, businesses

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation on May 8 providing funds to help schools.

The bills will provide schools with the funds for security improvements, upgrading technology, vehicles used for transportation, and school maintenance.

Whitmer also signed bills that will lower taxes on properties that will be used for the production of recycled materials, that will be used for construction or maintenance of real estate.

“Today, I signed several bills to make a real difference for students, families, and communities,” Whitmer said. “We’re helping schools more easily improve campus security, upgrade technology, and vehicles, and fund maintenance projects. We are lowering property taxes for land used to produce or recycle construction or property maintenance. And we are boosting transparency by offering people greater access to insurance corporation board meetings. Let’s keep working together to lower costs, help schools better serve their students, and ensure Michiganders have greater access to information that impacts their bills.”

The bills that were signed include Senate Bills 63, 97, 101, and 160, as well as House Bill 4054.

Senate Bill 63 will keep students at school safe and provide an improved learning environment, by upgrading the technology and enhancing the security measures, and the acquisition of vehicles used in the maintenance of school buildings, Whitmer’s office said.

Senate Bill 97 and House Bill 4054 will work together in lowering the costs of Michigander’s property taxes, only if the property is being used for the production and manufacturing of recycled components, Whitmer’s office said.

Senate Bill 160 is a bill that continues the progress made in public act 21 of 2023, exempting delivery and installation charges from the taxable value in certain circumstances, Whitmer’s office said.

Senate Bill 101 will amend Chapter 52 of the Insurance Code to eliminate sunsets on provisions that allow stockholders or directors of certain insurance corporations to adopt bylaws permitting meetings through electronic means, improving member and shareholder access, Whitmer’s office said.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.