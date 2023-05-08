Woman lost in the wilderness survived on bottle of wine and lollipops

A woman was rescued after being lost for five days in Australian bushland.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An Australian woman survived five days in the wild on a bottle of wine and some lollipops.

A rescue helicopter spotted the woman last Thursday and directed police to her.

The woman said she was on vacation when she made a wrong turn and reached a dead end. While trying to turn around, she said her car got stuck in the mud.

She also had no cellphone service.

The woman was planning a short trip, so she only had a few snacks with her and a bottle of wine she brought for her mother.

She also said she doesn’t usually drink alcohol.

Police said the woman was extremely relieved to see them.

She was taken to the hospital and treated for dehydration.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Flint Police Department has ordered four businesses to stop work immediately.
Flint clubs shut down for illegal operation, safety reasons
Would you work one less day but for the same amount of money? That’s possible with a four-day...
Mid-Michigan company offers 4-day workweek to improve work-life balance
Kisha Person has been sentenced to prison for the murder of her 2-month-old son in November 2020.
Flint mother sentenced to prison for murder of 2-month-old
TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Evening Forecast Update
Showers and storms early tomorrow before drier afternoon and evening
Nante Niemi, 8, is missing in a remote area of Michigan.
Search underway for missing boy, 8, in Michigan state park

Latest News

Gov Whitmer
Whitmer signs bills to invest in schools, businesses
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Investing...
US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
A girl crawls under the train with her backpack.
As rail profits soar, blocked crossings force kids to crawl under trains to get to school
The teenager was buried under several feet of sand after an adjacent dune apparently collapsed...
Virginia teen dies from sand hole collapse in North Carolina