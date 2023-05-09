$141M TurboTax Intuit settlement distributed to millions of low-income residents

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Consumers who were tricked by TurboTax’s owner Intuit into paying for free tax services will begin receiving checks from a $141 million multistate settlement this month.

Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office said 4.4 million consumers nationwide will receive checks in the mail from the multistate settlement. Michigan will receive more than $3.5 million for 122,000 customers who paid to file their federal tax return. Eligible consumers will be contacted by email about the settlement. Checks will be mailed throughout May 2023.

“Intuit defrauded hard-working taxpayers for no other purpose than to increase its company’s profits,” Nessel said. “This settlement should be a warning to all corporations that mislead the public that they will be held accountable for their deception and their professional reputation is likely to suffer.”

In 2022, several attorney generals from around the country announced a $141 million multistate agreement with Intuit for deceiving millions of low-income Americans into paying for tax services that should have been free.

Eligible consumers include those who paid to file their federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017, and 2018 but were eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program.

Consumers who are eligible for payment will be notified by email by the settlement fund administrator, Rust Consulting. A claim does not have to be filed. Checks are expected to be mailed out starting next week.

The amount each person will receive will be based on the number of tax years they qualify for. Most are expected to receive between $29 and $30.

For more information about who is covered by the settlement, and information about the settlement fund, click here.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.