17-year-old injured in shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A 17-year-old was injured in a shooting in Saginaw Monday afternoon.

Michigan State Police officers responded to a local hospital for reports of a teen who had been shot shortly before 2 p.m. on Monday, May 8.

MSP said the shooting happened while the teen was driving in the 400 block of Woodridge Street. An 18-year-old woman and a 2-year-old were also in the car, police said.

MSP said the car was shot at multiple times. No one else was injured.

No suspects are in custody.

Saginaw Major Case Unit Detectives are encouraging anyone with information to call 989-313-6435.

