17-year-old injured in shooting

(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Anna Kathman
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A 17-year-old was injured in a shooting in Saginaw Monday afternoon.

Michigan State Police officers responded to a local hospital for reports of a teen who had been shot shortly before 2 p.m. on Monday, May 8.

MSP said the shooting happened while the teen was driving in the 400 block of Woodridge Street. An 18-year-old woman and a 2-year-old were also in the car, police said.

MSP said the car was shot at multiple times. No one else was injured.

No suspects are in custody.

Saginaw Major Case Unit Detectives are encouraging anyone with information to call 989-313-6435.

Read next:
City of Flint to pay residents $1 per tire at recycling buyback event
Toxic waste, used tire drop-off available for Cass County residents on April 26, 2023.
Michigan bill introduced to ban life without parole for convicted juveniles
Tenn. Supreme Court: Mandatory life sentence for juvenile homicide offenders now unconstitutional
Nearly 22K Michiganders approved for student loan forgiveness
Attorney generals from across America are urging the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) to...
Corrections officers eligible for free tuition at Mott Community College
Mott Community College

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Wolfe from "American Pickers".
‘American Pickers’ coming to Michigan
Photos show the end of the search effort for an 8-year-old boy in the Porcupine Mountains...
Boy who went missing in Michigan state park found safe
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Deadly motorcycle, truck crash under investigation
Crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue in Central on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Police: 4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunken driver
Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say

Latest News

Generic police lights
DNR: Woman reported missing, endangered found dead
Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti
Eastern Michigan University graduate killed in Texas mall shooting
Michigan will receive more than $3.5 million for 122,000 customers who paid to file their...
$141M TurboTax Intuit settlement distributed to millions of low-income residents
McChicken
McDonald’s offers free McChicken sandwich app deal