33-year-old woman killed in Burton crash

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 33-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Burton Monday afternoon.

It happened at 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of N. Center Road and Risedorph Street.

A red Chevrolet Cruze was traveling west on Risedorph Street when it ran the stop sign at N. Center Road and pulled out in front of a white GMC Sierra traveling north on N. Center Road, the Burton Police Department said.

The driver of the Cruze, 33-year-old Alysha Robinson, of Burton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Sierra, a 39-year-old Flint man, was not injured.

