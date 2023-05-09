33-year-old woman killed in Burton crash

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Storyblocks)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 33-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Burton Monday afternoon.

It happened at 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of N. Center Road and Risedorph Street.

A red Chevrolet Cruze was traveling west on Risedorph Street when it ran the stop sign at N. Center Road and pulled out in front of a white GMC Sierra traveling north on N. Center Road, the Burton Police Department said.

The driver of the Cruze, 33-year-old Alysha Robinson, of Burton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Sierra, a 39-year-old Flint man, was not injured.

Read next:
Corrections officers eligible for free tuition at Mott Community College
Mott Community College
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TSA handler caught yanking bomb-sniffing dog
Detroit TSA handler was caught on camera aggressively pulling a bomb-sniffing dog....
Michigan bill introduced to ban life without parole for convicted juveniles
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Nearly 22K Michiganders approved for student loan forgiveness
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Wolfe from "American Pickers".
‘American Pickers’ coming to Michigan
Photos show the end of the search effort for an 8-year-old boy in the Porcupine Mountains...
Boy who went missing in Michigan state park found safe
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Deadly motorcycle, truck crash under investigation
Crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue in Central on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Police: 4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunken driver
Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say

Latest News

City of Flint to pay residents $1 per tire at recycling buyback event
Mott Community College
Corrections officers eligible for free tuition at Mott Community College
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, May 9th
‘Tis the season: Identifying and tracking ticks