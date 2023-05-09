$444K in federal funds announced for United Way of Genesee Co.

GENESEE Co., Mich. (WNEM) - New federal funding will support an AmeriCorps program in mid-Michigan.

The funding will address areas in critical need including food security and nutrition, access to health care, and blight elimination, Congressman Dan Kildee’s office said.

The federal grant of $444,074, was awarded to United Way of Genesee County through the 2023 AmeriCorps State and National Grants program, which will sponsor 24 AmeriCorps service members based in Flint.

The AmeriCorps members will be responsible for helping 1,000 residents connect to water crisis recovery resources, supporting 10 community organizations, and coordinating blight reduction projects.

“Our community is a better place to live, work and raise a family thanks to the strong partnership between AmeriCorps and the United Way of Genesee County,” Kildee said. “I am proud to announce new federal funding that will help feed our neighbors, make health care more accessible, and clean up blight. In Congress, I will continue working to bring federal resources back to mid-Michigan.”

The United Way of Genesee County thanked Kildee for helping secure the funding.

“With these new resources, we will help Flint residents respond to some of their greatest challenges—addressing food insecurity, cleaning up blighted properties and dealing with the long-term effects of the water crisis,” said Jamie Gaskin, CEO of United Way of Genesee County.

