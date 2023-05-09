City of Flint to pay residents $1 per tire at recycling buyback event

By Anna Kathman
Published: May. 9, 2023
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - In an effort to reduce blight, the City of Flint is offering residents $1 for every tire at a buyback event on Saturday, May 13.

Residents will receive money for a maximum of 25 tires. Or $25 for a load of 25 tires or more. The city says participants must show proof of residency.

Only auto and light truck tires will be accepted. The tire disposal event is for residents only; no commercial vehicles are allowed.

The tire buyback event starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. at the Environmental Rubber Recycling on 6515 N. Dort Highway.

“Blight removal reduces crime and makes our neighborhoods safer, healthier places for our children to grow up,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “By properly disposing of tires and taking advantage of recycling opportunities like this one, we can all play a role in improving the quality of life throughout our city. When it comes to blight, small actions can have big impacts, and we applaud residents and all of our partners who are participating in this effort.”

