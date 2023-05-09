Dive team assists with search for missing Bridgeport Twp man

Robert Lee Rogers Jr.
Robert Lee Rogers Jr.(Courtesy photo)
By Emily Brown
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A Bridgeport Township man has been reported missing by the Bridgeport Township Police Department.

Robert Rogers Jr., 30, was last seen in the area of Hamilton Street in the city of Saginaw on Saturday, May 6 about 2 a.m. and has not been seen since.

Rogers is described as 5′10″ and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown hat and glasses.

Bridgeport Township Police are working with Saginaw Police in attempting to locate Rogers. The Saginaw Dive Team and Saginaw City Fire Department have also assisted with checking the river near the area.

Anyone with any information is requested to please call the Bridgeport Township Police Department through Saginaw County Central Dispatch at 989-797-4580.

