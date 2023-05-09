Eastern Michigan University graduate killed in Texas mall shooting

Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti
Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti(emich.edu)
By Emily Brown
Published: May. 9, 2023
MICHIGAN (WNEM) – An Eastern Michigan University graduate was among eight people killed in a shooting at a Dallas-area outlet mall on Saturday, May 6.

Eight people were killed in the shooting and seven others were injured. The gunman was killed by police.

On the morning of Monday, May 8, Eastern Michigan University announced one of its graduates was killed in the shooting.

Aishwarya Thatikonda graduated from Eastern in December 2020 with a Master of Science in construction management, the university said.

According to published reports, Thatikonda was working as a project engineer with a Texas-based construction firm and went to the mall with a friend to go shopping in advance of her 28th birthday.

“As the nation has to once again grapple with a senseless act of gun violence, we share our condolences with Aishwarya’s family and friends,” the university said. “She will forever be remembered as a strong Eastern Michigan University Eagle.”

