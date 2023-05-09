Flint City Council halting raises for police, firefighters

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint police officers and fire personnel have not gotten their negotiated raises due to inaction of the Flint City Council.

The wage increase for police and firefighters was successfully negotiated by their unions and the city administration, but the Special Affairs Meeting on Monday, May 8 ended at 9:30 p.m. without delivering on the contracts.

“This is very disappointing for both police and fire staff who have been working diligently with the promise of pay increases,” Flint Fire Chief Theron Wiggins said. “When agreed upon changes are delayed, it jeopardizes our credibility with our valued labor unions and can impact our ability to attract and retain staff. This has real consequences for our first responders.”

“As public servants, city councilmembers are tasked with delivering on negotiated contracts for deserving and hardworking public safety employees,” Flint City Administrator Clyde Edwards said. “We appreciate the partnership of several councilmembers, but others have lent their efforts to disrupting essential city business to the point of holding the city hostage.”

