Food drive returns to stock local pantries

By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM)- The United Way of Bay County and partners host the National Association of Letter Carriers (NLAC) Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

United Way of Bay County has partnered with the US Postal Service, NLAC #187, Hidden Harvest, and St. Vincent De Paul to host the food drive on Saturday, May 13.

“With the additional food benefits ending in February and increased costs continuing for all basic needs, many families are finding themselves struggling more for the first time,” said Nicole Luczak, president, and CEO of the United Way of Bay County. “This takes a toll on our local food pantries, whose shelves desperately need some restocking.”

The food drive usually generates over 60,000 pounds of food in Bay County alone.

“Donating is made so easy because of the partnership with the postal service; just fill a bag with nonperishable food items and leave it by your mailbox on May 13th, and the letter carriers and volunteers will do the rest,” Luczak added.

Donations can be any non-perishable food item, but no glass containers or open items will be accepted.

If you or your business want to donate or volunteer, contact 989-893-7508 or email nicole@unitedwaybaycoounty.org

