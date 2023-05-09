Gorgeous weather sticks around Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a beautiful day around Mid-Michigan, and unlike yesterday, we were able to keep it going all day long.

Temperatures have taken full advantage of our extended period of sunshine today compared to yesterday, with highs reaching well into the 60s for most areas, with 70s popping up in areas farther inland. Those near the lake are still a bit cooler, but at least it’s been nice there, too!

This Evening & Overnight

As we go through the rest of this evening, don’t expect much change! We should see largely clear skies continue for the rest of our daylight period, with mostly clear to clear skies expected overnight into Wednesday. Sunset time tonight is 8:47 PM, so you have plenty of time if you’re just getting done with your work day.

Low temperatures tonight are expected to be a mix of 30s and 40s. (WNEM)

Overnight lows will settle in the 30s and 40s tonight, thanks to that mix of clear skies and light winds. We shouldn’t have any major issues at the bus stops or during the commute tomorrow.

Wednesday

Skies will be filled with sun once again on Wednesday, with pleasant conditions in the temperature and wind department also expected.

Highs are expected to be in the 60s and 70s tomorrow. (WNEM)

Highs should rise even higher on Wednesday, with many getting into the middle 70s for the afternoon. Those near the lakeshore may still be a bit cooler, but with a westerly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, we should see some of our eastern areas warm up more than the last few days.

Mostly clear skies will keep rolling into Wednesday night, with lows settling in the 40s and low 50s.

For a look at how long this stretch of weather will last, head to your First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.