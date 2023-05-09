Gorgeous weather through the middle of the week!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Most of Mid-Michigan avoided any rain on Monday as we only briefly had some drizzle/sprinkles near Owosso. That rain mostly fell as virga where it evaporated before reaching the ground. It was still a “bright” day, today will be too but with actual sunshine and blue skies! Thanks to high pressure, this trend continues right through the middle of this week.

Today

Clouds have already been clearing out early which will lead to mostly clear/sunny skies for the bus stops this morning! Your morning drive should also remain in great shape with dry conditions and warming temperatures. We’ll reach the lower 60s by noon, then eventually climb to around 69 degrees in the Tri-Cities and Flint. Inland locations could get even warmer with lower 70s readings. A northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph is the reason for that, which will also keep the immediate shoreline cooler again.

Tuesday sees highs on either side of 70 because of a northeast wind off of Lake Huron. (WNEM)

This is all thanks to mostly sunny skies today. We could have a few wispy clouds from time-to-time, but it won’t take away from you needing your sunglasses!

Tonight

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight with a low of 44 degrees and a light and variable wind. We’re expecting a very comfortable start to Wednesday, and we should avoid any frost concerns with temperatures that “warm” tonight.

Tuesday night falls to around 44 degrees. (WNEM)

Wednesday & Thursday

Mostly sunny skies are on repeat again for both days ahead which will allow temperatures to warm up even more. Wednesday is expected to reach up to around 75 degrees, then 79 degrees on Thursday. Flint will likely be closer to 80 degrees on Thursday. Wednesday night will fall to around 50 degrees which will kick off a multiple day stretch of lows staying the 50s.

Wednesday makes its way into the middle 70s! (WNEM)

Friday - Small Rain Chances

The biggest change to the forecast this morning is the addition of a small rain chance on Friday. Although it is a small chance, it’s something we can’t rule out as everything currently stands. The chance to see that rain is in Flint. After how dry we’ll have been through the middle of the week, it will be very hard for that rain to get going as it works to overcome the dry air. As always, stay tuned for updates through the rest of the week!

Friday could see some showers near Flint in the afternoon. (WNEM)

For a look into the weekend, head over to the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

