Graduate dies on graduation night when car falls on him

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Graduation on Sunday was a joyful day turned tragic.

“This is a sudden and unexpected loss. Yesterday ended in a tragic accident for one graduate,” a speaker said during a memorial ceremony on Monday.

There was a moment of silent reflection in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception on the University of Dayton campus as each student lit a candle in Ian Brunner’s memory.

The 22-year-old, a mechanical engineering major from Pittsburgh, walked across the stage Sunday and was handed his college diploma.

“It’s sad he had just graduated; he had his whole life ahead of him,” Sheora Watkins said.

His life was cut short on graduation night in a south campus parking lot on Irving Avenue.

“A car fell on a kid. The jack fell out from underneath. He’s trapped underneath and not responding,” a 911 caller said.

Those at the scene tried to help Brunner.

“We are trying to get the jack up right now,” the caller said. “Oh no, it just fell on him again.”

Eventually they got him out.

“Is he breathing?” the dispatcher asked.

“No, he’s black and blue from the chest up,” the caller said.

Brunner died from his injuries.

Watkins said she was in the parking lot, submitting a paper at the time. She had no idea what was happening.

“I don’t know how I was oblivious. I feel a little bit upset,” she said, because she and so many others wish he could have been saved.

The University of Dayton released a statement, which says in part, “We ask that the community keep this young man’s family, friends and loved ones in their prayers.”

Those on campus didn’t want the semester to end on this sad note.

“All you could do is pray he is in a better place now,” Watkins said.

