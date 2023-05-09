Hemlock Public Schools unveils plan for master site

HEMLOCK, Mich. (WNEM) - Hemlock Public Schools shared a first look Tuesday at new plans for a long-term master site.

The district said the site was developed after months of extensive research, analysis and collaboration with stakeholders.

The district added it is a multi-year, multi-phase project that will take time to implement, hoping it will create a more welcoming, safe future for students and the community.

“As the board president, I am thrilled to see the Hemlock Public School District’s Master Site Plan come to fruition. This plan showcases our dedication to student safety, improved learning environments, and forward-thinking strategies for future growth. We look forward to seeing these initiatives implemented and the positive impact they will have on our students, staff, and community,” Superintendent Donald Killingbeck said.

The goals of the project include:

Improving the infrastructure by effectively planning, budgeting, and implementing bond projects that address identified needs and prioritize the safety, accessibility, and functionality of our buildings

and grounds.

Foster strong, collaborative relationships with all stakeholders in our school district, including students, parents, teachers, staff, community members, and local government, in order to create a positive and supportive learning environment for all students.

Provide a dynamic and challenging curriculum that meets the diverse needs of the students in our district and that prepares them for success in college and career. Review and align curriculum and resources using data-driven

decision-making.

Manage the financial resources of the school district in a responsible, transparent, and accountable manner while ensuring that all students have access to high-quality educational opportunities.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new Master Plan, which is the culmination of months of hard work and collaboration with our stakeholders,” Killingbeck said. “Our goal with this plan is to create a safe and welcoming environment for our students, teachers, and staff while also preparing for the future growth of our community.”

One significant change in the plan is the expansion of facilities to accommodate for future growth, the district said, adding there will be construction of a new theatre, competition gymnasium and renovations of classrooms.

The district said the site plan also addresses traffic congestion with new management strategies and the addition of new bus routes.

“We believe that this Master Site Plan represents a significant step forward for our district and our community,” Board President Matt Wesener said. “We look forward to working with our stakeholders to implement these initiatives and create a safer, more welcoming, and more prosperous future for our students and our community.”

