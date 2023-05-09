McDonald’s offers free McChicken sandwich app deal

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - McDonald’s is offering mobile users a free McChicken sandwich, no strings attached.

The offer is available only on Wednesday, May 10, in the McDonald’s mobile app. No minimum purchase is required, and the offer is not valid with McDelivery.

The deal is limited to one McChicken per person at participating stores.

You can use the app to order ahead to skip the line to have your meal ready when you pull in. You can join the MyMcdonald’s Rewards to earn points on your app and redeem free McDonald’s on another day.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.