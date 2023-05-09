McDonald’s offers free McChicken sandwich app deal

McChicken
McChicken
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - McDonald’s is offering mobile users a free McChicken sandwich, no strings attached.

The offer is available only on Wednesday, May 10, in the McDonald’s mobile app. No minimum purchase is required, and the offer is not valid with McDelivery.

The deal is limited to one McChicken per person at participating stores.

You can use the app to order ahead to skip the line to have your meal ready when you pull in. You can join the MyMcdonald’s Rewards to earn points on your app and redeem free McDonald’s on another day.

