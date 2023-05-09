‘Walking miracle’ graduates from SVSU with master’s degree, plan to help veterans

KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) shared a story of one student who persevered through a life-threatening incident to graduate with a master’s degree and a plan to help his fellow veterans.

According to SVSU, Jake Kokowicz of Vassar was a U.S. Marine stationed at Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base in Georgia. On Sept. 2, 2014, Jake was riding his motorcycle while off duty when he lost control, suffering extensive injuries due to the crash.

“I suffered 15 broken bones, spent 19 days in a coma, suffered a severe traumatic brain injury, a severe diffuse axonal injury, flatlined three times, had six blood transfusions, and woke up from a coma at a third-grade level,” Kokowicz said. “My parents were originally told that I would never wake up and if I did wake up, I would most likely never be able to take care of myself independently.”

SVSU said Kokowicz spent over a year in the hospital receiving treatment for his brain injury, and this was followed by three years of outpatient occupational physical therapy at Walter Reed National Military Center to save his left hand. However, he never regained function of his hand, so he decided to have it amputated, SVSU said.

During his outpatient therapy, Kokowicz realized he wanted to help others, SVSU said.

“I had the opportunity to counsel Marines and other service members,” Kokowicz said. “I felt like my positive inspiration could help them at the same time I was also learning to keep moving forward. I learned that my story could help other people.”

SVSU said Kokowicz overcame tremendous odds, graduating from their university with a master’s degree in social work and a plan to use his experiences and his degree to help other veterans.

“While recovering from this traumatic incident, I always had a ‘prove everyone wrong’ attitude and was not going to let having a prosthetic arm stop me from being the best person I could be,” Kokowicz said. “I enjoy helping people get to where they want to be, and I hope my story helps inspire them to reach a little further or dig a little deeper. Doctors have told me I am a walking miracle, and I am not sure why I got all the luck, but I believe I am here to inspire people and help them see good things can come from bad situations.”

