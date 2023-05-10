Back to the 80s for some Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been another beautiful day around the TV5 viewing area!

Skies have been filled with sun, temperatures have warmed back into the 80s for most, and we’ve kept the humidity low and the winds light. It’s tough to beat that combination! If you’ve been busy this week and haven’t had a chance to enjoy it, don’t worry! We expect this pleasant stretch of weather to continue for at least another day tomorrow, and it doesn’t appear even the next few days after that will be all that bad.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will remain mostly clear this evening and overnight. Sunset time is around 8:49 PM so you have plenty of time tonight to take advantage of this beautiful weather and get outside. Even if it just means opening the windows, find any sort of excuse to enjoy this.

Low temperatures tonight will settle in the 40s and 50s. (WNEM)

With the clear skies and light winds, lows should have no trouble falling tonight, but with a much warmer day today, we won’t be falling quite as far. Plan for lows in the 40s and 50s for tomorrow morning.

Winds will be light and variable overnight.

Thursday

Skies will be mostly sunny again on Thursday, with a chance for highs to rise well into the 70s once again, with a return to the 80s for our warmest locations.

High temperatures on Thursday will be warmer than today. (WNEM)

With a west southwesterly wind, we should be able to fight back against the lake breeze once again, but with a flow around 5 to 10 miles per hour, it won’t be strong enough to completely resist that developing. Those along the immediate shoreline and a little inland from there will be cooler once again.

Skies will be clear at first Thursday evening, before clouding up some into Friday morning. These are expected to mostly be high clouds, so partly cloudy overnight seems like the right call. Lows on Thursday night will settle in the 50s.

