Bay City man arrested for double stabbing

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 23-year-old Bay City man was arrested for a double stabbing in Mt. Pleasant.

The stabbing happened on May 6 in the area of Broomfield and Mission Street.

A man was stabbed in the chest and a woman was stabbed in the back during the incident, the Mt. Pleasant Police Department said.

Mt. Pleasant and Bay City police departments, along with Bay City’s ELITE VIPER UNIT, conducted interviews and surveillance in Bay City. Investigators established probable cause and obtained an arrest warrant.

The ELITE VIPER UNIT arrested a 23-year-old Bay City man, who is facing two counts of assault with intent to murder.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and the name of the man will be released after he is arraigned.

The two victims have been released from the hospital.

