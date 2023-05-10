Bay City man arrested for double stabbing

(Source: Gray News)
By Anna Kathman
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 23-year-old Bay City man was arrested for a double stabbing in Mt. Pleasant.

The stabbing happened on May 6 in the area of Broomfield and Mission Street.

A man was stabbed in the chest and a woman was stabbed in the back during the incident, the Mt. Pleasant Police Department said.

Mt. Pleasant and Bay City police departments, along with Bay City’s ELITE VIPER UNIT, conducted interviews and surveillance in Bay City. Investigators established probable cause and obtained an arrest warrant.

The ELITE VIPER UNIT arrested a 23-year-old Bay City man, who is facing two counts of assault with intent to murder.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and the name of the man will be released after he is arraigned.

The two victims have been released from the hospital.

Read next:
Community leaders join lawmakers to discuss PFAS legislation
The Great Lakes PFAS Action Network is partnering with local lawmakers to protect communities...
Police not horsing around, return 4 loose ponies to corral
No horsing around, Grand Blanc Township Police returned four loose ponies to their corral.
Midland Humane Society holds free adoption event
As requests come in from other shelters asking for help, the Midland Humane Society announced...
Johnson Street Bridge in Saginaw closed for maintenance
The Johnson Street Bridge in Saginaw is closed again, according to the city of Saginaw.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Wolfe from "American Pickers".
‘American Pickers’ coming to Michigan
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
33-year-old woman killed in Burton crash
After stopping to unhook a trailer, a man hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the...
20-month-old killed in farm accident, sheriff’s office says
17-year-old injured in shooting
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Deadly motorcycle, truck crash under investigation

Latest News

GM
GM provides $270K to Genesee Co. organizations
Sea lamprey are native to the Connecticut River basin and play a vital role in the ecosystem.
Sea lamprey treatment taking place in mid-Michigan
The Johnson Street Bridge in Saginaw is closed again, according to the city of Saginaw.
Johnson Street Bridge in Saginaw closed for maintenance
As requests come in from other shelters asking for help, the Midland Humane Society announced...
Midland Humane Society holds free adoption event