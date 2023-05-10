Police searching for man considered armed, dangerous

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a wanted man considered armed and dangerous.

Devon Lamont Morgan, 32, has a felony warrant for bond violation. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Morgan is described as 5′10″ and weighing 206 pounds.

Morgan also has ties to the Flint and Saginaw area, Crime Stoppers said.

Anyone who has any information on his location and wants to remain anonymous can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-422-5245. If that information leads to an arrest, the tipster could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

