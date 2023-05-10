Give Local Bay event raises money for 59 area nonprofits

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Give Local Bay event raised more than $178,000 for Bay and Arenac nonprofits on Tuesday, May 2.

The Bay Area Community Foundation’s 9th annual Give Local Bay event, powered by Laborers’ International Union of North America-Local 1098, raised the funds to help build long-term growth for some of the area’s greatest community assets.

“Year after year the people of this community have demonstrated their unwavering support for one another. Give Local Bay 2023 yet again showcased the strength and resiliency of our community, as we came together to support our local nonprofit partners. We are proud to see the continued generosity of Bay and Arenac counties, and we are grateful for the opportunity to work alongside local nonprofits to build a brighter future for our community,” says Diane Mahoney, President and CEO of the Bay Area Community Foundation.

The Bay Area Community Foundation, the Paul Revard and Frances Santoro Fund at the Bay Area Community Foundation, and Messiah Lutheran Church, in honor of Reverend Andreas Teich, provided an additional $50,000 incentive pool as well as $3,250 in fund prizes. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan also donated $2,500 for the prizes.

The “Sip, Sip Hooray for Give Local Bay” event held at Tri City Brewing Company also raised upwards of $200 for the event. A dollar from each beverage sold between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on May 2 was donated towards the Give Local Bay incentive match pool to be distributed among the 59 participating nonprofits.

The organizations that raised the most money during the event are the State Theatre of Bay City, Bay City Rowing Club, Ye Olde Courthouse/Arenac County Historical Society, and Bay County Habitat for Humanity.

Bay Area Community Foundation called upon the community to award a prize winner for the “Most Creative Post” after seeing how much effort the nonprofits put into creating content to promote Give Local Bay.

Hell’s Half Mile Events won the staff pick while Hidden Harvest won the community vote. Both organizations won $250 prizes for their creative posts which you can view on the Bay Area Community Foundation Facebook page.

