GM provides $270K to Genesee Co. organizations

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Six Flint-area General Motors plants announced $270,000 in community impact grants to eight organizations in Genesee County.

The money is part of a series of grants supporting the Flint and Genesee region, which have totaled more than $6 million over the last four years.

GM’s grant program is designed to handle local issues in the communities where the company operates. The grants focus on STEM education, road safety, and community development.

The following organizations were the recipients of the 2023 grants:

Boys and Girls Club of Greater Flint

Michigan Crossroads Council, Boy Scouts of America

Communities First, Inc.

Red Ink Flint, Inc.

Flint River Watershed Coalition

Kettering University

Neighborhood Engagement Hub

United Way of Genesee County

On Wednesday, May 10, GM recognized the organizations at the monthly Flint-Genesee Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

Chad Pung, plant executive director at Flint Assembly, spoke on behalf of other local GM plants.

“The work being done by these eight nonprofits in our local community is remarkable,” Pung said. “GM is proud to be able to support the efforts with Community Impact Grants, and it’s important that we partner with the local communities and our employees to continue to make Flint and Genesee County a great place to live and work.”

GM said its commitment to the community shows a testament to the company’s strong values and corporate social responsibility.

