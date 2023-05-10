Johnson Street Bridge in Saginaw closed for maintenance

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Johnson Street Bridge in Saginaw is closed again, according to the city of Saginaw.

The city said crews will be working on preventative maintenance between N. Niagara Street and N. Washington Avenue. The bridge is closed Wednesday, May 10 through Monday, May 15.

While work is being completed, the two eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed to through traffic, the city said.

A detour will be setup. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.