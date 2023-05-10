Johnson Street Bridge in Saginaw closed for maintenance

The Johnson Street Bridge in Saginaw is closed again, according to the city of Saginaw.
The Johnson Street Bridge in Saginaw is closed again, according to the city of Saginaw.
By Anna Kathman
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Johnson Street Bridge in Saginaw is closed again, according to the city of Saginaw.

The city said crews will be working on preventative maintenance between N. Niagara Street and N. Washington Avenue. The bridge is closed Wednesday, May 10 through Monday, May 15.

While work is being completed, the two eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed to through traffic, the city said.

A detour will be setup. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

