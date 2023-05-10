Local political analyst speaks on verdict, impact of Trump lawsuit

A local political analyst spoke about the impact the verdict in the Trump lawsuit may have on his 2024 campaign.(WNEM)
By WNEM Digital
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – A local political analyst spoke about the impact the verdict in the Trump lawsuit may have on Trump’s 2024 campaign.

Paul Rozycki, a retired political science professor from Mott Community College, said he doesn’t think the trial outcome will have much effect on Trump receiving the Republican nomination next year.

However, Rozycki said the impact it will have on the rest of the public is a different story.

“I think the real effect though is if he gets the nomination, it could be fatal for anything in the general election in 2024. I think it’ll really damage him with independent voters, suburban Republican women especially,” Rozycki said.

He said Tuesday’s verdict is likely to play negatively into the larger picture of Trump’s ongoing controversies.

“Even more so than the particular details, I think there’s going to be an element of what you might call Trump fatigue where people are just kind of tired of all of the endless charges, accusations, trials, and so forth,” Rozycki said.

Along with possible Trump fatigue, next year’s election is likely to be precedent-setting for another reason.

“In terms of these kind of criminal charges or civil charges and potential criminal charges, we’ve never seen anybody face these kind of charges before. It really is unprecedented territory for any presidential candidate or ex-president we’ve ever seen,” Rozycki said.

He said Tuesday’s verdict may encourage others who have unresolved legal issues with Trump to file similar lawsuits, and only time will tell.

