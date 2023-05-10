Michigan moves to ban handheld phone use while driving

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray Michigan State Capitol Bureau) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will decide if drivers will be allowed to hold their phones on the road in Michigan. Wednesday, the Senate sent legislation to her making Michigan a hands-free state.

It’s legislation Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth is happy to see move forward.

“We never hear a community member say distracted driving isn’t a problem in our community. And we all need to rally around even before it becomes law,” said Sheriff Wriggelsworth.

It’s already illegal to text and drive in Michigan. As early as July, it could be illegal to even hold your phone once you get in the driver’s seat, even while stopped in traffic.

“You’re oblivious to all that’s going on around you. You don’t see the person that’s going to run the red light. You don’t see pedestrians. You don’t see the bicyclist. When you don’t see that and you just press go, press the gas, when the light turns green, that’s when we see tragedies happen,” said Sheriff Wriggelsworth.

Rep. Matt Koleszar, (D) Royal Oak, sponsored the bills that now head to the governor’s desk. He said he’s excited about what this means for Michigan.

“States that have done this have seen a reduction in distracted driving accidents inevitability end distracted driving fatalities,” said Rep. Matt Koleszar.

Sheriff Wriggelsworth said he gets it will be hard to change people’s habits. He’s planning on using social media and traffic stops to encourage people to put their phones down.

“This is so common there doesn’t need to be a blitz,” said Sheriff Wriggelsworth.

Not every Senator voted for the proposal Wednesday. In the past, some have said it’s not the government’s job to regulate safety.

The Governor’s Highway Safety Association said 26 states, plus Washington, D.C., already ban people from using cell phones behind the wheel.

