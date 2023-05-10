Midland Humane Society holds free adoption event

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - As requests come in from other shelters asking for help, the Humane Society of Midland County announced a free adoption event.

On May 10 and May 11, all adult animals can be adopted from the shelter without fees. That includes all adult dogs and cats over 6-months-old.

The shelter said the animals are spayed or neutered, current on vaccines and are microchipped.

The Humane Society is open Monday through Friday starting at noon until 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

No appointments are necessary. Anyone is welcome to meet and adopt available pets.

The shelter is located on 4371 E. Ashman Street in Midland.

You can visit this link to learn more about the animals available for adoption.

