Midland Humane Society holds free adoption event

As requests come in from other shelters asking for help, the Midland Humane Society announced...
As requests come in from other shelters asking for help, the Midland Humane Society announced that over the next two days all adult animals can be adopted with no fees.
By Anna Kathman
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - As requests come in from other shelters asking for help, the Humane Society of Midland County announced a free adoption event.

On May 10 and May 11, all adult animals can be adopted from the shelter without fees. That includes all adult dogs and cats over 6-months-old.

The shelter said the animals are spayed or neutered, current on vaccines and are microchipped.

The Humane Society is open Monday through Friday starting at noon until 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

No appointments are necessary. Anyone is welcome to meet and adopt available pets.

The shelter is located on 4371 E. Ashman Street in Midland.

You can visit this link to learn more about the animals available for adoption.

