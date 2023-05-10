More warmth on the way today & Thursday!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - If you enjoyed Tuesday’s weather, get ready for more today! Temperatures will be even warmer as they’re able to respond to continued sun as high pressure stays settled in overhead. With the humidity staying low, conditions couldn’t be more ideal to be outside!

We’ve been watching rain chances towards the end of this week but recently, they have been trending downwards. While we are still not completely ruling out some showers, it’s not expected to be a soaking rain or anything that would rain-out the entire day. More importantly, rain chances have also been trending down for Mother’s Day! Take a look at that in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Today

As you embark on your morning drive or out to the bus stops, it’s feeling just like yesterday morning! We have a few high clouds moving through but those will leave very quick, likely around 8 AM. We’ll warm up quick into the lower 60s by noon, then up to around 76 degrees for our afternoon high temperatures. There won’t be as much lake influence from Lake Huron because of a westerly wind today at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday sees highs in the middle 70s. (WNEM)

Sunshine is expected with blue skies after the morning high clouds, have your sunglasses and especially some sunscreen if you’ll be spending extended periods of time outside!

Tonight

Lows fall to around 51 degrees with a mostly clear sky. The wind overnight will also be light from the west at 5 mph or less. Any clouds that move through will just be high clouds, certainly no rain is expected.

Wednesday night will fall to around 51 degrees. (WNEM)

Thursday

Mostly sunny skies are on repeat again with high pressure still anchored in across the Great Lakes. We’ll reach a high of 80 degrees with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. Average highs are around 66 to 67 degrees, so we’ll be nearly 15 degrees above our mid-May average on Thursday.

Thursday reaches up to around 80 degrees. (WNEM)

Shower Chances Ending the Week

We’ve continued watching shower chances as we head into Friday and the weekend. Although we’re still seeing showers on Friday, the weekend chances have been trending downward even more. First, Friday’s showers are expected to only be near/during the evening timeframe, and mostly just in Owosso, Flint, and Lapeer.

As Friday’s showers stay south, this is leading into showers staying away on Saturday. At this point, Saturday just appears to be a variably cloudy day. Sunday’s rain chances have also been backing off with more dry air influence over our area.

Sunday is still holding shower chances, but they have been going down. (WNEM)

Colder air aloft will still cross over us this weekend taking temperatures into the 60s. We expect to land around 68 degrees Saturday, then 62 on Sunday. Saturday night’s lows should still be mild in the upper 40s.

