Police not horsing around, return 4 loose ponies to corral
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - While most were sleeping, the Grand Blanc Township Police Department responded to a call of four loose ponies.
About 4 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, officers wrangled the horses who were hitchhiking along Baldwin Road, the department said.
The wayward equines were successfully taken into custody, given a stern warning, along with pets and treats.
