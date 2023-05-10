Police not horsing around, return 4 loose ponies to corral

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - While most were sleeping, the Grand Blanc Township Police Department responded to a call of four loose ponies.

About 4 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, officers wrangled the horses who were hitchhiking along Baldwin Road, the department said.

The wayward equines were successfully taken into custody, given a stern warning, along with pets and treats.

No horsing around, Grand Blanc Township Police returned four loose ponies to their corral. (Grand Blanc Township Police)

