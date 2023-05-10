Police not horsing around, return 4 loose ponies to corral

No horsing around, Grand Blanc Township Police returned four loose ponies to their corral.
No horsing around, Grand Blanc Township Police returned four loose ponies to their corral.(Grand Blanc Township Police)
By Anna Kathman
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - While most were sleeping, the Grand Blanc Township Police Department responded to a call of four loose ponies.

About 4 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, officers wrangled the horses who were hitchhiking along Baldwin Road, the department said.

The wayward equines were successfully taken into custody, given a stern warning, along with pets and treats.

