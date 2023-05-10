Sea lamprey treatment taking place in mid-Michigan

By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT
MICHIGAN, Mich. (WNEM) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is partnering with the Great Lakes Fishery Commission to deliver sea lamprey control in mid-Michigan.

From May 9 through May 18, the treatments will take place on three Tittabawassee River tributaries: Tobacco River, Little Molasses River, and Black Creek.

Sea lamprey are parasitic fish that are invasive to the Great Lakes.

The treatments will target larval lampreys. The treatments do not pose a risk to human health or to the environment, the Great Lakes Fishery Commission said, adding after application, it will naturally break down in the environment.

