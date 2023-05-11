17-year-old Ludington boy found safe

The missing person has been found safe.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LUDINGTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 17-year-old Ludington boy has been found safe after being reported missing by Michigan State Police Thursday morning.

Prior to being found, the boy was last seen leaving his residence Wednesday night.

Thursday morning, police reported he had been found safe.

