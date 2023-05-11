Flint man killed in shooting

A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop in New Orleans, according to the NOPD.(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A Flint man is dead after he was shot in the city Wednesday night.

Officers from the Flint Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of N. Franklin Avenue at 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10 for a report of a shooting.

Police found a 33-year-old man inside the home with a gunshot wound, Michigan State Police said, adding the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Flint Major Case Unit Det. Keith Bieganski at 810-257-6922 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245, P3TIPS mobile app, or CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.

Read Next:
Bay City man killed in Saginaw shooting
Michigan State Police car
One injured in shooting at Flint apartment complex
File photo - police lights in the KC metro.
Missing dog rescued, returned thanks to microchip
The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office announced the rescue and return of a missing dog and...
Police searching for man considered armed, dangerous
Crime Stoppers is asking for your help to find a fugitive who is considered armed and dangerous.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Stoppers is asking for your help to find a fugitive who is considered armed and dangerous.
Police searching for man considered armed, dangerous
Zion Micsak-Tolbert
Bay City man arrested for double stabbing
A mid-Michigan family is suing a Bay City nursing home, alleging the facility did nothing to...
Family sues nursing home after woman chokes on food, dies
As requests come in from other shelters asking for help, the Midland Humane Society announced...
Midland Humane Society holds free adoption event
The fire Thursday was at the Indian Hills Manor Mobile Home Park off Genesee Road.
Crews respond to fire at Genesee Twp mobile home park

Latest News

TV news update: Thursday afternoon, May 11
One flavor of pork rind product being recalled.
Pork rind product recalled, not inspected by USDA
Flint man in critical condition following early morning shooting
Click It or Ticket campaign
‘Click it or Ticket’ enforcement begins May 15