Flint man killed in shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A Flint man is dead after he was shot in the city Wednesday night.

Officers from the Flint Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of N. Franklin Avenue at 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10 for a report of a shooting.

Police found a 33-year-old man inside the home with a gunshot wound, Michigan State Police said, adding the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Flint Major Case Unit Det. Keith Bieganski at 810-257-6922 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245, P3TIPS mobile app, or CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.