Another sunny day that will be even warmer!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weather through the middle of this week has been fantastic, a couple of the nicest days we’ve had so far this year! We’ll continue with more sun today with temperatures even warmer! The showers chances for Friday and Sunday have been holding on by a thread, but at the very least there still is a chance both of those days.

Today

Temperatures this morning are even warmer compared to yesterday. It’s still just a long-sleeves/sweatshirt morning, but even before noon we’ll eclipse 70 degrees (that will likely be around 10/11 AM). We should be closer to 74 or 75 degrees by noon. Highs this afternoon reach up to around 82 degrees for many in Mid-Michigan. The wind stays light from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph, and we’ll continue with sunny/mostly sunny skies all day.

Thursday reaches into the 80s. (WNEM)

Tonight

Increasing cloud coverage is the story tonight, but most of this is high cloud coverage. Lows will stay mild as a result, only falling to around 56 degrees with a light southwest wind at 5 mph or less.

Thursday night falls into the 50s. (WNEM)

Friday

The showers expected towards the evening have been hanging on by a thread. At best, we could see some isolated showers near Owosso and Flint, but anyone north of there should expect to stay dry. Through the day, more clouds will work their way into Mid-Michigan but most of them still high-level clouds like the overnight, so it will be more of a “bright-overcast” day.

Isolated showers are possible south on Friday. (WNEM)

Highs will reach up to 78 degrees with humidity levels still staying at a very pleasant level. The wind will be southeasterly at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday will still be warm, near 80. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

The weekend will still see a cooldown, but rain chances are staying at a minimum. Saturday will see variably cloudy skies with a high of 68 degrees. By Saturday night, lows will fall to around 49 degrees. Sunday will be cooler with a high of only 62 degrees.

The chance of showers for Mother’s Day has been trending away, really only just holding on, especially near our southern counties. It’s also been coming in even later, closer to the evening. We’ll keep an eye on this through the weekend, but any daytime plans you have for Mother’s Day should work out just fine!

Only a few showers are possible late on Sunday. (WNEM)

Despite the cooler weekend, temperatures will rebound to start next week. Take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

