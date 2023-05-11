Bay City man killed in Saginaw shooting

By Anna Kathman
May. 11, 2023
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A 27-year-old Bay City man was killed during a shooting in Saginaw on Wednesday.

It happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Brookwood Lane.

A caller reported they were involved in a domestic assault and shot 27-year-old Dashawn Anthony Skinner, of Bay City, Michigan State Police said.

Skinner was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

The caller is cooperating with the investigation, and there are no suspects at large, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 517-513-9780.

