Detroit Lions kick off NFL season against defending Super Bowl champions

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Detroit Lions will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the first game of the 2023 NFL season.

The NFL announced the first game of the year will kick off in Kansas City at 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 7 for NBC’s Thursday night football. It’s the first meeting between these two teams in Kansas City since 2003.

Expectations are high for the Lions this season after winning eight of their last 10 games last season, ending with a 9-8 record, and making moves this offseason to improve their struggling defense and already strong offense.

The Chiefs will also be hanging their Super Bowl LVII championship banner before the game.

The NFL will release every team’s entire 18-week schedule Thursday at 8 p.m.

