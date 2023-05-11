Detroit Lions kick off NFL season against defending Super Bowl champions

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions(MGN)
By Hayden Elliott
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Detroit Lions will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the first game of the 2023 NFL season.

The NFL announced the first game of the year will kick off in Kansas City at 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 7 for NBC’s Thursday night football. It’s the first meeting between these two teams in Kansas City since 2003.

Expectations are high for the Lions this season after winning eight of their last 10 games last season, ending with a 9-8 record, and making moves this offseason to improve their struggling defense and already strong offense.

The Chiefs will also be hanging their Super Bowl LVII championship banner before the game.

The NFL will release every team’s entire 18-week schedule Thursday at 8 p.m.

Read next
2nd Michigan school district bans backpacks after loaded gun found
Stock photo
One injured in shooting at Flint apartment complex
One person went to a hospital after an apartment shooting in Flint
Crews respond to fire at Genesee Twp mobile home park
The fire Thursday was at the Indian Hills Manor Mobile Home Park off Genesee Road.
Department of Education voices concern over resignations at Flint schools
A large number of resignations from educators at Flint Community Schools prompted the...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Stoppers is asking for your help to find a fugitive who is considered armed and dangerous.
Police searching for man considered armed, dangerous
Zion Micsak-Tolbert
Bay City man arrested for double stabbing
A mid-Michigan family is suing a Bay City nursing home, alleging the facility did nothing to...
Family sues nursing home after woman chokes on food, dies
As requests come in from other shelters asking for help, the Midland Humane Society announced...
Midland Humane Society holds free adoption event
Willis the cat is featured on a Lamar billboard in Greeneville, South Carolina, for National...
You can put your pet’s photo on a billboard for free all month long

Latest News

SVSU softball team heads to regionals
This week is the start of the NCAA Division 2 Softball Tournament, and over the weekend, SVSU...
SVSU softball team heads to regionals
For the first time ever, Michigan is having sanctioned girl’s high school flag football games.
Girl’s flag football pilot league finishes first games
Lapeer High School Plays in First Sanctioned Girl's Flag Football League in Michigan
Lapeer High School Plays in First Sanctioned Girl's Flag Football League in Michigan