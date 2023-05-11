Flint man in critical condition following early morning shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint man is in critical condition following an early morning shooting in the city.

It happened about 2 a.m. in the 2300 block of Devon Lane.

A 28-year-old Flint man was shot multiple times outside a residence, Michigan State Police said.

He was taken to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

No suspects have been arrested.

If you have any information on this case, contact Flint Major Case Unit Det. Jason Baxter at 810-733-9280 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

