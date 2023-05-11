Hitting debt ceiling could cost Michiganders more

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray Michigan State Capitol Bureau) - Friday’s meeting between President Joe Biden and Republican leaders to try to raise the nation’s debt limit, and avoid a catastrophic default was postponed Thursday afternoon.

Debt limit fight: Biden meeting with congressional leaders put off until next week

The federal government is expected to run out of money on June 1.

“There’s no reason to do that. This would be a self-manufactured catastrophe,” said Paula Cunningham, AARP Michigan director.

Cunningham was talking about the hundreds of thousands of seniors across the state who rely on social security. Social Security checks could be delayed if the federal government hits the debt ceiling in a few weeks.

“I can’t even begin to imagine what they will feel what they budgeted for, what they retired and knew what they had coming in every single month and then not,” said Cunningham.

She is hopeful those checks won’t be delayed. But if the government hits the debt ceiling, it could hurt more than just the people relying on government checks.

One of President Biden’s top economic advisers, Heather Boushey, the Gray TV Michigan Capitol Bureau just about everyone can expect to pay more.

“If interest rates go up, if we were to default, might go up sharply. That’s going to have an immediate effect on families’ ability to borrow,” said Boushey.

Right now we don’t know how much interest rates would go up. That’s because Boushey said the debt ceiling was increased 78 times. She expected it to happen again.

Retired Michigan State University economist Charles Ballard said that’s because the 14th amendment of the constitution says the government’s debt shouldn’t be questioned.

“To me ‘shall not be questioned’ means ‘shall not be questioned.’ In other words, in the United States of America, we pay our bills. No ifs, ands, or buts. No artificial debt ceiling,” said Ballard.

Ballard had two words for people who might be uneasy right now.

“Don’t panic, until we do go over the cliff, then I don’t know what to do, because people don’t make good decisions when they’re panicking,” he said.

Both Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have insisted they will not allow the country to default.

Biden wants Congress to just raise the debt ceiling no questions asked, but McCarthy is pushing for cuts to the budget before raising the debt limit.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.