Large fire at mobile home park in Genesee Township

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee Township Fire Department worked early this morning to put out a large fire at a mobile home park in Genesee Township.

The fire Thursday was at the Indian Hills Manor Mobile Home Park off Genesee Road. Witnesses said the home was a complete loss.

No injuries have been reported. Stay with us for any updates.

