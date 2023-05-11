Large fire at mobile home park in Genesee Township
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee Township Fire Department worked early this morning to put out a large fire at a mobile home park in Genesee Township.
The fire Thursday was at the Indian Hills Manor Mobile Home Park off Genesee Road. Witnesses said the home was a complete loss.
No injuries have been reported. Stay with us for any updates.
