Large fire at mobile home park in Genesee Township

No injuries were reported.
By WNEM Digital
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee Township Fire Department worked early this morning to put out a large fire at a mobile home park in Genesee Township.

The fire Thursday was at the Indian Hills Manor Mobile Home Park off Genesee Road. Witnesses said the home was a complete loss.

No injuries have been reported. Stay with us for any updates.

