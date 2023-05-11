New arcade, family fun center opens in Kochville Township

KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Press Play 989 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony, giving a new beginning to the former Kokomo’s location.

There’s laser tag, a new mini golf course, go karts, new arcade games, and food.

The venue will also have weekly promotions like half-off arcade games on Tuesdays, Sunday Funday, and more. Cory Sandrock, the owner and CEO behind Press Play 989, said they really want it to be part of the community.

“We looked at the community and we said, ‘Here’s a great business that has been around for a long time. People know it. We can enhance it, we can make it better, we can add some things to it. We can get more people to come back out. Use it for events. Use it for just hanging out with their friends and their family on the weekend,’” Sandrock said.

The family fun venue in Kochville Township is also hosting a VIP party scheduled for Thursday night, May 11 with tickets for it benefiting local non-profits.

It’s open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays, and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

