New Ashley Home Store showroom in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A group celebrated the grand opening of its new showroom in Saginaw on Thursday.

The Denno Group opened its new 75,000-square-foot Ashley and Outlet facility in the Bay Valley Shopping Center. It is said to be home to hundreds of room settings and mattresses.

“There is just about anything and everything you could want on that floor. So we’re totally happy to bring that to the community and be here, and we’re ready to serve you guys,” said one of the owners.

The facility is said to be the fourth largest Ashley and Outlet store in the U.S. and will employ about 50 people.

