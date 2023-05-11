New Ashley Home Store showroom in Saginaw

A group celebrated the grand opening of its new showroom in Saginaw on Thursday.
By WNEM Digital
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A group celebrated the grand opening of its new showroom in Saginaw on Thursday.

The Denno Group opened its new 75,000-square-foot Ashley and Outlet facility in the Bay Valley Shopping Center. It is said to be home to hundreds of room settings and mattresses.

“There is just about anything and everything you could want on that floor. So we’re totally happy to bring that to the community and be here, and we’re ready to serve you guys,” said one of the owners.

The facility is said to be the fourth largest Ashley and Outlet store in the U.S. and will employ about 50 people.

Read next:
Scrap tires to get new life on mid-Michigan roads
The powderized rubber tires and asphalt mix goes onto a test roadway in Dickinson County. FILE.
Oxford parents calling for better safety measures, policy enforcement
Parents and advocates are calling for better safety measures after the release of an...
Spring Fling flower sale success
Covenant Flower Sale
Michigan’s longest-serving flight nurse hangs up her wings
Saginaw FlightCare Nurse

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Stoppers is asking for your help to find a fugitive who is considered armed and dangerous.
Police searching for man considered armed, dangerous
Zion Micsak-Tolbert
Bay City man arrested for double stabbing
A mid-Michigan family is suing a Bay City nursing home, alleging the facility did nothing to...
Family sues nursing home after woman chokes on food, dies
As requests come in from other shelters asking for help, the Midland Humane Society announced...
Midland Humane Society holds free adoption event
The fire Thursday was at the Indian Hills Manor Mobile Home Park off Genesee Road.
Crews respond to fire at Genesee Twp mobile home park

Latest News

A nurse at Covenant Hospital in Saginaw was given a special surprise on Thursday.
Saginaw nurse surprised with special award
Nurse Recognized for Excellence
"Press Play 989" Opens in Former Kokomo's
Tolling on Liberty Bridge to start soon, company says