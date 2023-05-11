One injured in shooting at Flint apartment complex

The extent of the person's injuries is unknown.
By WNEM Digital
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - One person was injured in a shooting at a Flint apartment complex Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at an apartment building near Dort Highway and Lippincott Blvd. at around 3 a.m., according to witnesses.

That person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

We have reached out to authorities for more information as they investigate. Stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

