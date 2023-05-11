One injured in shooting at Flint apartment complex

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - One person was injured in a shooting at a Flint apartment complex Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at an apartment building near Dort Highway and Lippincott Blvd. at around 3 a.m., according to witnesses.

That person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

We have reached out to authorities for more information as they investigate. Stay with us for updates.

