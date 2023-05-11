Oxford parents calling for better safety measures, policy enforcement

Parents and advocates are calling for better safety measures after the release of an...
Parents and advocates are calling for better safety measures after the release of an independent investigation report following the mass shooting at Oxford High School in November 2021.(WNEM)
By James Felton and Hannah Mose
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - Parents and advocates are calling for better safety measures after the release of an independent investigation report following the mass shooting at Oxford High School in November 2021.

“They’re the ones who need to be safe. They’re the ones whose trust was broken. They’re the ones who were hurt on Nov. 30,” said Lori Bourgeu, parent-leader of Change4Oxford.

Bourgeu was referring to students affected by the Oxford High School shooting in November 2021.

Earlier this week, Guidepost released the first part of its report on threat and suicide assessments and physical security for Oxford Community Schools.

The first installment of the report focuses on the current safety procedures in place, measures that are only as good as the people willing to enforce them. Right now, Bourgeu said Oxford Community Schools isn’t doing enough.

“They aren’t following those policies they put in place. And that is still a problem today. And it’s clear, because Guidepost, the company that the school district paid to do the report, told us that,” she said.

Bourgeau and fellow parent Andrea Jones, along with many other students and parents, filed a lawsuit in 2022 seeking increased safety measures in an effort to bring transparency, accountability, and safety to the forefront.

While Jones gave credit to the school district, she said there are still areas that need improvement.

“This report, for me, did not do anything to restore trust in the district. It did cover a lot of the physical implementations for security that we’ve added. And those are great additions. However, it does seem as though we are still lacking in the major areas, which include threat assessment and suicide assessment,” Jones said.

Bourgeu said she thinks the district needs to be more proactive in preventing history from repeating itself.

“We need trust to be regained between the school board and community. And at this point and time, I’m just not sure how we get there,” she said.

TV5 reached out to Oxford Community Schools for comment but has not yet heard back.

Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to 24 criminal charges in October. He’s expected in court for a review hearing on Friday, May 12. A miller hearing is tentatively scheduled for June 2, which must take place before sentencing a juvenile to life without parole.

Crumbley’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, will stand trial on four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the four deaths in the school shooting. A date for their trial has not yet been set.

Read next:
Michigan’s longest-serving flight nurse hangs up her wings
Saginaw FlightCare Nurse
Tolling on Liberty Bridge to start soon, company says
It looks like drivers have a little extra time to get transponders for Liberty Bridge in Bay...
Pork rind product recalled, not inspected by USDA
One flavor of pork rind product being recalled.
Flint man killed in shooting
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Stoppers is asking for your help to find a fugitive who is considered armed and dangerous.
Police searching for man considered armed, dangerous
Zion Micsak-Tolbert
Bay City man arrested for double stabbing
A mid-Michigan family is suing a Bay City nursing home, alleging the facility did nothing to...
Family sues nursing home after woman chokes on food, dies
As requests come in from other shelters asking for help, the Midland Humane Society announced...
Midland Humane Society holds free adoption event
The fire Thursday was at the Indian Hills Manor Mobile Home Park off Genesee Road.
Crews respond to fire at Genesee Twp mobile home park

Latest News

Covenant Flower Sale
Spring Fling Flower sale success
Self-care salon coming to Mt. Pleasant
A Day With Dr. Pol
Saginaw FlightCare Nurse
Michigan’s longest-serving flight nurse hangs up her wings