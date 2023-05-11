Pork rind product recalled, not inspected by USDA

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A ready-to-eat pork rind product is being recalled due to it being produced without federal inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Mitten Gourmet, LLC, a Freeland, Michigan establishment, is recalling 1,137 pounds of its of ready-to-eat pork rind products.

The products being recalled do not bear the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) mark of inspection because Mitten Gourmet, LLC, is not a federally inspected establishment. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The pork rind products of various flavors were produced from September 9, 2021 through May 5, 2023. The following products are subject to recall:

2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “PARMESAN GARLIC Pork Rinds”

2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “PIZZA Pork Rinds”

2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “BUFFALO Pork Rinds”

2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “NACHO CHEESE Pork Rinds”

2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “JALAPENO Pork Rinds”

2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “HONEY MUSTARD Pork Rinds”

2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “DILL PICKLE Pork Rinds”

2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “BARBECUE Pork Rinds”

2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “SALT N PEPPER Pork Rinds”

The issue was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities when the ready-to-eat pork rind products were observed for sale without the USDA mark of inspection. FSIS determined that the producer is not an FSIS-inspected facility.

FSIS is concerned that the pork rinds may be in pantries and it urges consumers to not eat the product. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions after consuming the product, but anyone concerned should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Miquel Varney, CEO of Mitten Gourmet, LLC, at 989-402-5372 or Support@Mittengourmet.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern Time, Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day on its website.

