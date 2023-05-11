Saginaw nurse surprised with special award

Today, a nurse was given a Nursing Excellence Award for her leadership and mentoring.
By WNEM Digital
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A nurse at Covenant Hospital in Saginaw was given a special surprise on Thursday during Nurse Appreciation Week.

“Well, I’m special alright,” said Kathy Gillespie, a registered nurse for Covenant in Saginaw.

On Thursday, May 11, Gillespie was given a nursing excellence award for her leadership and mentoring. She was surrounded by her peers who cheered her on in front of the cameras.

“Very shocked. Um, very shocked. But glad. If it wasn’t for this team and for Covenant, I don’t know what I’d do with my life,” Gillespie said.

She was read some kind comments from her colleagues and her positivity is surely something they won’t soon forget.

