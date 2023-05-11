Scrap tires to get new life on mid-Michigan roads

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Many Michigan roads have long been a pain. But now, what we use to drive on them could become part of them.

“The major part of the work we’re doing is trying to recycle scrap tires,” said Zhanping You, with Michigan Technological University.

You is the lead researcher for several road projects across the state. He and his doctoral students are moving forward on studying rubberized asphalt for two busy roads in mid-Michigan.

While the idea has been around for about 20 years, rubberized asphalt is still an evolving technology. It starts with a scrap tire that gets separated into rubber chunks and ground into a powder that is then combined with stones and asphalt.

Not only is it touted as longer-lasting, quieter, and more resistant to Michigan’s climate, but it also gives scrap tires another life. Discarded tires are notoriously difficult to recycle and notoriously beneficial for mosquito breeding grounds.

“Michigan, we generate one tire a year per resident of the state, so you start looking at that and it’s almost 10 million tires a year,” said Kirsten Clemens, scrap tire coordinator for the Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).

Clemens said EGLE is focused on finding new uses for old tires from construction to cushioning stalls for cows and horses. Over the last 20 years, she said technology and equipment have evolved to be able to break down tires into their most useful form for a second life.

“We can get right down to rubber dust,” Clemens said. “I mean, it’s like powdered sugar.”

Although rubberized asphalt is more expensive, EGLE is providing grants for three upcoming projects across mid-Michigan: portions of Bay County’s W. Midland Road between U.S. 10 and Carter, 16 miles of chip seal across Bay County and Saginaw County’s Dixie Highway from Willard to Birch Run Road.

“With the EGLE grant, we can offset those costs to make it cost-effective for this project,” said Dan Armentrout, director of engineering for the Saginaw County Road Commission. “From our budget, we’re actually able to save money.”

Armentrout said repaving Dixie Highway has been a long-time coming.

“This road is a piece of junk,” Armentrout said. “It’s been in tough shape for a long time and it needs some attention, and this is just one piece of the puzzle to bring this whole project together.”

The team from Michigan Tech is confident the soon-to-be rubberized portion of Dixie Highway will last at least five to 10 years longer than traditional asphalt.

“I think 20 years is a very reasonable, or even conservative, estimate,” You said.

The hope is projects like these will inspire new interest in this evolving technology.

“It plants the seed for those future projects to say, ‘Hey, this stuff really does work,’” Armentrout said.

Making where the rubber is in the road a benefit for drivers across the state.

“We would love to see this get to more communities and be able to help fix the roadways,” Clemens said.

The Dixie Highway and West Midland Road projects are slated for next year. EGLE estimates it’s gotten rid of 35 to 40 million tires in the last 20 years, but more are always being discarded.

EGLE is encouraging anyone who wants to learn more about scrap tire grants to reach out here.

