Spring Fling Flower sale success

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A mid-Michigan hospital celebrated spring with a flower sale on Thursday that benefited hospitalized children.

Volunteers with Covenant Healthcare held their annual Spring Fling Fundraiser at two locations in Saginaw, one at Bliss Park and the other at Covenant Mackinaw.

Hanging baskets of geraniums, petunias, and impatiens were sold. There was also a 50-50 raffle with proceeds benefiting the Ronald McDonald House of Mid-Michigan Hospitality Cart.

“This is a cart that we use for the neonatal unit as well as pediatric where we offer free items to parents, children, and babies,” said Roger Spann, volunteer with Covenant.

Covenant said those items can include snacks, toiletries, entertainment items, and more to go to children who spend extended periods of time at the hospital.

Volunteers say a second truckload of flowers was needed after nearly selling out by mid-morning.

